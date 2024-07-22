Navy chief briefs Rajnath Singh of fire aboard warship INS Brahmaputra

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday apprised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about an incident of fire onboard India's frontline warship INS Brahmaputra at the Mumbai naval dockyard that significantly damaged the vessel.

According to the Navy, a junior sailor is missing following the fire incident on Sunday evening and rescue teams are trying to trace him.

"Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has apprised RM Shri @rajnathsingh of the fire breakout onboard Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra and the damages caused by the incident," Singh's office said on 'X'.

It said the defence minister prayed for the safety of the missing sailor.

The ship was undergoing refit at the dockyard. PTI MPB KVK KVK