Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi inaugurates state-of-the-art jetty in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Oct 17 (PTI) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, undertook a two-day visit of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) here from October 15 and participated in a slew of programmes.

Advertisment

As part of his visit, Tripathi inaugurated a state-of-the-art jetty, N1-N3, which is equipped with all modern support features and augments the maritime infrastructure of ENC, according to an official release on Thursday.

"Provides (jetty) additional berthing space for the ships that are being inducted in the near future. This facility not only strengthens the Navy's operational capabilities but also supports its mission to safeguard national interests and ensure maritime security," the release said.

Further, the Navy chief also reviewed operational readiness of the command and interacted with the ship crews of eastern fleet units. PTI STH KH