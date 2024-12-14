Navy Chief embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will begin a four-day visit to Indonesia from Sunday to consolidate a comprehensive strategic partnership, especially in the maritime domain, between the two countries.

Admiral Tripathi is scheduled to hold talks with Indonesia's top defence brass, including Defence Minister Lt Gen Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (retd), Commander of Indonesian Armed Forces Gen Agus Subiyanto, and Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Ali, officials said.

"The discussions are expected to cover a broad spectrum of defence cooperation areas, particularly maritime security, joint training initiatives, and exploring avenues for further strengthening the operational collaboration between the two navies," the Indian Navy said.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to further consolidate bilateral defence relations in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership, with a focus on enhancing naval cooperation, it said.

The visit from December 15 to 18 underscores the strong maritime relations between the two countries, conforming to the shared vision of India-Indonesia maritime cooperation in the Indo Pacific, the Navy said in a statement.

The existing maritime cooperation between the two navies encompasses a range of activities, including joint exercises, port visits, and training initiatives aimed at building capacity.

Currently, the 43rd India-Indonesia coordinated patrol is underway (from December 10 to 18) along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi's engagements in Indonesia are expected to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two navies, ensuring enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest," the Navy said. PTI MPB VN VN