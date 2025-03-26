Navy Chief inaugurates New North Jetty

Kochi, Mar 26 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi inaugurated the New North Jetty at Naval Base here on Wednesday.

Extending 300m in length and 18m in width, the jetty is designed to berth various classes of Naval ships, a defence statement said here.

This new facility will meet the enhanced requirements of berthing and support services for ships and auxiliary vessels at Southern Naval Command, it said.

The project was executed by Cochin Port Authority and awarded to M/s AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd.

The successful and timely completion of the project showcases indigenous engineering excellence and workmanship, it said.

Enhancing the capability of Kochi naval port as a crucial logistical node in Southern peninsula, the berthing facility enhances Navy's capability to efficiently support and turnaround major Naval combatants ensuring greater flexibility in Naval operations, it said.

The infrastructure assumes significance towards augmented operational support and sustained maritime security operations, which have witnessed a steady and continuous rise in recent years, the statement said.

The New North jetty plays a crucial role in facilitating seamless Naval operations whilst strengthening India's maritime capability. This milestone project symbolises unwavering commitment and team work of all associated agencies and stakeholders, the defence statement added. PTI LGK ADB