Navy chief interacts with crew of Oman-bound INSV Kaundinya

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Friday interacted with the crew of traditionally-built stitched ship INSV Kaundinya, which is currently on a maiden overseas voyage to Oman.

Interacting virtually, Admiral Tripathi congratulated the crew on the steady progress and lauded the proficiency and resilience exhibited in their journey so far.

The Navy chief noted that INSV Kaundinya has "successfully covered over 385 nautical miles (over 710 km) from Porbandar, Gujarat”.

On December 23, INSV Kaundinya embarked on her maiden overseas voyage, from Gujarat to Oman. The vessel is a recreation of a fifth-century vessel.

“Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi interacted with the crew of NSV Kaundinya on January 9, which is on her 12th day of the maiden overseas voyage to Muscat, Oman,” the Navy posted on X.

It also shared some photos of the virtual interaction.

“Wishing the crew fair winds and following seas, the CNS conveyed his best wishes and motivated them to continue upholding the highest traditions of the Indian seafarers, expressing confidence in their ability to accomplish this historic voyage successfully,” the Navy added. PTI KND ARI