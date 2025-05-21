Navy chief interacts with INSV Tarini crew as it heads home

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) As the INSV Tarini, carrying two women officers, heads home after having crossed over to the Northern Hemisphere on their final leg of the global circumnavigation, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi interacted with the crew and commended their exemplary skills and team spirit.

The Navy chief had flagged off the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) from Goa on October 2 last year.

During this nearly eight-month journey, the Tarini -- crewed by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A -- successfully crossed the Cape of Good Hope, braving persistent rain, high-velocity winds and large waves.

"On #20May 2025, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi #CNS interacted with the crew of #NavikaSagarParikrama_II onboard #INSVTarini, having crossed over to the Northern Hemisphere and homeward bound on their final leg of the circumnavigation.

"CNS commended their exemplary skills and team spirit and conveyed the pride and admiration of the #IndianNavy and the entire nation following their progress," the Indian Navy posted on X.

In its post, it also shared a clip of Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Adm Tripathi's interaction with the crew.

"Over the last eight months, you have made us, the Navy, and the country proud... This journey is unprecedented," the CNS said.

Adm Tripathi exhorted the duo to remain alert, maintain a watch and take all precautions, saying, "It is not over till it is finished." The Navy chief said the naval family was looking forward to welcoming them as they head home.

"As Tarini sails homeward, the eyes of the country remain fixed on her -- a symbol of India's maritime strength, resilience, and aspiration."