Navy Chief on 3-day visit to Oman to boost bilateral military ties

New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar is on a three-day visit to Oman with an aim to expand bilateral military cooperation.

On Sunday, he was welcomed at the airport in Muscat by Rear Admiral Saif bin Nassir bin Mohsin Al-Rahbi, the Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman.

During the visit, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) is scheduled to meet the military leadership of Oman and interact with institutions of higher defence studies of the country, the Indian Navy said on Twitter.

Coinciding with the visit of the CNS, India's indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam arrived at Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat on Sunday, it said.