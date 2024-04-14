Navy chief presents awards at Naval Investiture Ceremony in Goa

Panaji, Apr 14 (PTI) Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), on Sunday conferred the gallantry and distinguished service medals at the Naval Investiture Ceremony held at INS Hansa base in Vasco town of South Goa.

Indian Navy personnel who demonstrated gallantry, leadership, professional accomplishment and distinguished service of a high order were presented the awards on behalf of the President of India.

Nao Sena Medals (gallantry), Nao Sena Medals (devotion to duty) and Vishisht Seva Medals were presented at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Kumar said the Indian Navy and the nation have grown stronger by dedication.

He congratulated the award winners and their families.

"You should be proud of your achievements. Special salute to the families who support silently but saliently," the CNS said.

Admiral Kumar also presented Captain Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting flight safety and Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in weapon improvement and electrical engineering.

Unit citations were also awarded to various units during the ceremony.

The event commenced with a ceremonial parade witnessed by the spouses and family members of the awardees, along with several senior officials of the Indian Navy. PTI RPS ARU