Navy chief reviews readiness, operational preparedness at Western Naval Command

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited the Western Naval Command and reviewed the readiness and operational preparedness of its units, the WNC said on Wednesday.

He also had wide-ranging discussions with Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, the Flag Officer in Command, on operational issues, the WNC said in a post on X.

“Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS visited Western Naval Command #WNC on 19 August 2025 and reviewed the readiness and operational preparedness of the WNC units as also steered wide-ranging discussions on operational issues with VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, FOCINC (W) and the #WNC staff,” the post said.

He reiterated the Navy’s commitment to securing India’s maritime interests and commended the dedication of WNC towards maintaining high standards of operational readiness and resilience, it said.

The visit underscores the Indian Navy's continued efforts to maintain and enhance surveillance, presence and operational capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region, the WNC added.