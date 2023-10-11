Navy chief says station commanders are at forefront of practising 'Ships First' approach

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday emphasised that station commanders are at the forefront of practising the 'Ships First' approach.

He said this in his address at a Station Commanders' Workshop in Visakhapatnam.

Station Commanders are at the forefront of practising the 'Ships First' approach and this goes beyond the concept of welfare measure. The first pillar of 'Ships, Submarines and Aircraft First' conveys the primacy to operations and therefore, welfare must always be oriented towards strengthening war-fighting capability, the Navy chief was quoted as saying in a statement.

He also highlighted the continuous support to the needs of operational units, focus on quality and standard of transit accommodation, and aggregation of resources among other subjects. PTI KND ANB ANB