Navy chief Tripathi visits National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

Ahmedabad, Sep 3 ( PTI) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Wednesday visited the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) coming up at Lothal in Gujarat.

Admiral Tripathi inspected the under-construction NMHC, which will showcase India's rich seafaring legacy and its naval evolution, and he was given a comprehensive tour of the complex, a defence PRO release said.

The Phase 1A of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The visit included a comprehensive tour of key naval exhibits and heritage artefacts, a review of construction progress, interaction with project stakeholders, and a visit to the Varuna Naval complex, said the release.

He also visited the historic archaeological site at Lothal, reaffirming the Navy's connection to India's rich maritime heritage, it said.

The NMHC at Lothal is a landmark project being developed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with the support of the Government of Gujarat and contribution of the Navy.

Spread over 400 acres, it will be one of the largest maritime museums in the world. The project aims to showcase India's rich seafaring legacy and its naval evolution, with immersive galleries, including one dedicated to the evolution of the Indian Navy, it said.

During his visit, Admiral Tripathi was given a walkthrough tour of the warship Nishank, the IL-38 SD Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft, Naval helicopters, including the UH-3H, deck-based fighter aircraft Sea Harrier, and a range of naval artefacts.

Heavy artefacts on display include missile models (P-21, BrahMos), engine models (ICE, GT), Underwater Chariot, and Sea Eagle missile system, the release said.

The CNS also visited the newly constructed Varuna Naval complex, built by the Indian Navy as a base office-cum-accommodation at the NMHC site. Naval personnel stationed there closely monitor the project's progress and maintain Naval artefacts.

During the visit, Admiral Tripathi met with senior officials associated with the project, including Commodore Doraibabu, Deputy Director, Maritime Heritage Society (MHS), and representatives of Indian Ports, Rail and Ropeways Corporation Ltd (IPRCL) and Tata Projects Ltd.

The Navi chief described NMHC as a "living testimony to India's maritime past, present, and future", according to the release.

Admiral Tripathi also visited the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) site at Lothal, which is renowned for its ancient dockyard, bead workshops, and maritime trade links with Mesopotamia and Egypt dating back nearly 4,000 years.

He emphasised that Lothal's maritime legacy continues to inspire the Indian Navy's vision in the 21st century. PTI PD RSY