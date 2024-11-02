Navy chief visits Mazagon Dock; briefed about ongoing projects, submarine building prowess

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on Saturday visited Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited where he was briefed on the progress of ongoing projects as well as infrastructure facilities for submarine building and maintenance.

This visit to MDL, a cornerstone of India's shipbuilding prowess, also underscores the Navy's focus towards strengthening the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem to fulfil the vision of a 'Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive & Future Ready Navy for a Viksit Bharat', the Navy said.

"Reaffirming Indian Navy's commitment towards indigenous shipbuilding and focus towards induction and construction of advanced naval platforms, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, visited M/s MDL, Mumbai, on November 2," it said. PTI PR BNM