Navy chief visits National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat's Lothal

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Wednesday visited the sprawling National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Gujarat's Lothal and took stock of the progress of the project's phase 1A, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, officials said.

Tripathi also visited the historic archaeological site at Lothal, reaffirming the Navy's connection to India's rich maritime heritage.

Describing NMHC as a "living testimony to India's maritime past, present, and future", he commended the synergy between the Navy and other stakeholders, and encouraged the team to maintain the momentum.

His trip to the NHMC included a comprehensive tour of the site, a visit to key naval exhibits and heritage artefacts, a review of construction progress, interaction with project stakeholders, and a visit to the Varuna Naval Complex.

The NMHC is a landmark project being developed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with the support of the government of Gujarat and the contribution of the Indian Navy.

Spread over 400 acres, it will be one of the largest maritime museums in the world.

The project aims to showcase India's rich seafaring legacy and its naval evolution, with immersive galleries including one dedicated to the evolution of the Indian Navy, the officials said.

During his visit, the chief of naval staff (CNS) was given a walkthrough tour of the warship Nishank, the IL-38 SD Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft, naval helicopters including the UH-3H, deck-based fighter aircraft Sea Harrier, and a range of naval artefacts such as AK-176 GM, 4.5-inch GM, ZIF 101 SAM Launcher, they said.

"Heavy artefacts on display included missile models (P-21, BrahMos), engine models (ICE, GT), Underwater Chariot, and Sea Eagle missile system," a Navy spokesperson said.

He was briefed by Rear Admiral Sathish Vasudev, Flag Officer Commanding, Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area, along with Commodore Ranjot Singh, Officer-in-Charge, NMHC Lothal, on the progress of Phase 1A, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, the spokesperson said.

The CNS also visited the newly constructed Varuna Naval Complex, built by the Indian Navy as a base office-cum-accommodation at the NMHC site.

The Naval personnel stationed there will closely monitor the project's progress and maintain the naval artefacts.

Tripathi met with the senior officials associated with the ongoing project including Commodore Doraibabu, Deputy Director, Maritime Heritage Society (MHS), and representatives of Indian Ports, Rail and Ropeways Corporation Limited (IPRCL) and Tata Projects Limited, the officials said.

He emphasised that Lothal's maritime legacy continues to inspire the Indian Navy's vision in the 21st century.