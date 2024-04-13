Navy chief visits WNC, interacts with elite MARCOS

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar visited the Western Naval Command during which he also interacted with the elite MARCOS and commended them for various operations, officials on Friday said.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, as part of his farewell visit to WNC, Mumbai, interacted with the officers, sailors and defence civilians of the command on several issues of human resources, administration and operations, they said.

He had candid and frank discussions on a number of issues related to operations, community welfare, fostering pride in own heritage and an 'Aatmanirbhar' Indian Navy by 2047, a senior official said.

The outstation personnel also attend the interactions through a video conference.

He also interacted with the elite MARCOS and commended them on the various daredevil acts and pathbreaking operations undertaken by them, the official said. PTI KND AS AS