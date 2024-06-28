Navy, Coast Guard evacuate critically-ill patients from Agatti to Kochi in challenging weather

Kochi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard carried out a joint medical evacuation of four critically-ill patients, including two infants, from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep on Thursday amidst challenging weather conditions, a Defence release said.

The patients -- two infants and two adults -- were successfully evacuated following a request from the Lakshadweep administration, the release said.

The operation was initiated and carried out by the Southern Naval Command and the Coast Guard District HQ - 4 here amidst challenging weather conditions due to the prevailing south-west monsoon in the area, it said.

Dornier aircraft of the Navy and the Coast Guard were deployed from INS Garuda and CG Air Enclave, respectively, to Agatti on Thursday afternoon.

After landing at Agatti, the patients were safely taken on board and transported to Kochi by around 7 pm, the release said, adding that the patients were thereafter shifted to a local hospital.

"This medical evacuation once again validates Indian Navy's and Coast Guard's commitment and readiness towards crisis response and humanitarian assistance anytime anywhere," the release said.