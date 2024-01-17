Navy helicopter airlifts ailing French national from merchant navy ship

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) An Indian Navy helicopter airlifted an ailing French national from a merchant navy ship off the Mumbai coast, a defence spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The patient had to be winched up to the helicopter in the absence of a suitable landing spot on the ship, he said.

An ALH Mk III (MR) chopper was launched on January 16 from INS Shikra upon receipt of an alert message about a patient with suspected ophthalmic/ neurological condition onboard the French flag container carrier CMA CGM Palais Royal, the official said.

The merchant navy ship was about 65 nautical miles from Mumbai, he said.

The patient was precisely winched up in a rescue basket and flown to INS Shikra safely, the official added. PTI PR KRK