Navy holds seminar to enhance understanding of cyber threats in maritime domain

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Thursday organised a seminar aimed at enhancing the understanding of cyber threats in the maritime domain and fostering collaboration among main stakeholders to strengthen the national cybersecurity posture.

Titled 'Impact of Cyber Attacks on Maritime Sector and Its Effects on National Security and International Relations', it was hosted at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasised the government's focus on the maritime sector as central to India's economic and security goals.

Under the vision of 'Samudra se Samriddhi', India's maritime growth is guided by initiatives like Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, Sagarmala, and PM Gati Shakti, he said.

The Navy chief also highlighted the need to embed cybersecurity into all maritime systems from inception and to strengthen coordination among stakeholders for rapid information sharing.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, and Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, delivered the keynote address.

He stressed the growing significance of cybersecurity in safeguarding the maritime sector, and "our responsibility towards building a robust, resilient, and responsive maritime cyber defence architecture".

The discussions brought out the increasing importance of cybersecurity in the maritime sector, stressing the urgent need to identify the maritime sector as an independent Critical Information Infrastructure, it said.

A tech exhibition was organised on the sidelines of the seminar in partnership with the Data Security Council of India, featuring indigenous innovations in cybersecurity and defence technologies by various startups from across the country towards promoting 'Aatmanirbharta' and the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The key outcomes of the seminar included the identification of vulnerabilities within the digital ecosystem supporting the maritime sector and the formulation of mitigation strategies to strengthen the overall cybersecurity in the maritime sector, the ministry said.

This seminar is a testament to the fact that the Navy remains committed to enhancing maritime cyber resilience, fostering collaboration among policymakers, industry and technologists to ensure India's secure and prosperous digital maritime future, it added.