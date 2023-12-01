Navy orders board of inquiry into death of woman Agniveer trainee in Mumbai

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Navy has ordered a high-level probe into the death of a woman Agniveer trainee at a naval facility in Mumbai with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar describing the incident as "unfortunate".

The 20-year-old woman from Kerala, undergoing Naval training at INS Hamla in Mumbai, allegedly committed suicide on Monday.

"It is an unfortunate incident. We have taken note of it. A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered into it," Admiral Kumar said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the incident.

The deceased was identified as Aparna V Nair.

Officials said initial indications suggested that she ended her life due to personal reasons.

The Navy Chief said several measures are being taken to address stress-related issues among naval personnel.

The measures, he said, included appointment of psychologists in various units. PTI MPB ZMN