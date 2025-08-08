Navy patrol boat crew rescue woman from Hooghly river

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) The crew of a fast interceptor craft of the Indian Navy rescued a woman who had fallen into the Hooghly river in the early hours of Friday, a Defence official said.

The woman, safe and sound, was later handed over to her family members, a police officer said.

The Defence official said that the crew of a sagar prahari bal (Kolkata) fast interceptor craft was on patrol at the Hooghly river when they spotted from afar a woman struggling in the water with strong current bearing her further away.

"The Navy team steered towards the woman in pitch dark conditions and recovered her on board," he said.

After calming the petrified woman, the Navy crew took her ashore and handed her over to the local police.

A police officer said that family members came to the West Port police station here, where the woman was taken to, and took her home.