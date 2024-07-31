Navy sailor drowns during test

Panaji, Jul 31 (PTI) A 27-year-old Navy sailor drowned during a physical efficiency test at the Naval Swimming Pool in Goa, an official said on Wednesday.

Sailor Usmangani Ansari lost his life in a drowning incident during the test on July 30, said a Navy spokesperson.

The swimming test involves swimming and floating to be undertaken in uniform, since if an incident occurs at sea, a personnel could be required to swim in the same uniform, he said.

"After completing the swimming part of the test, while floating the sailor drowned. He was recovered by the lifeguards at the swimming pool and immediately taken to the naval hospital INHS Jeevanti. However, he could not be revived," the spokesperson said.

Local police were intimated, and an inquiry has been initiated by the Navy, he said.

The deceased is survived by his wife, the spokesperson said.