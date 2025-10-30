Navy Shaurya Museum being built in shape of ship; UP CM reviews museum projects

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) The underconstruction Navy Shaurya Museum in Lucknow is being built in the shape of a ship, with porthole-style windows, ship railings, naval architecture and maritime symbols, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the ongoing construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Agra and a presentation on the proposed Navy Shaurya Museum, an official statement issued here said.

He said the Shivaji museum in Agra will serve as a symbol of India's valour, self-respect and cultural magnificence, while the Navy museum would stand as a living symbol of the Indian Navy's indomitable valour and India's maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean region.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress so far of the Agra museum, the chief minister instructed officials to complete the building by January 2026 at all costs, ensuring a timely inauguration.

He said the Shivaji museum should not remain a static display, but evolve as a living, interactive experience where visitors can connect with India's glorious past.

Highlighting the "Shivaji and the Great Escape Gallery", the chief minister directed that the historic escape of Shivaji from Agra Fort be recreated using 7D technology, digital sound, light and visual effects to make the event come alive for visitors.

Adityanath also instructed that the 'Gallery of Pioneers' should preserve and display memorabilia, artefacts and documents related to the freedom fighters of 1857, narrating the story of those who laid the foundation of India's independence.

He said the gallery should honour the legacy of Rani Lakshmibai, Nana Saheb, Tatya Tope and other heroes through modern digital displays.

Regarding the 'Festivals Gallery', Adityanath said it should bring to life the major festivals of Uttar Pradesh, such as Mahashivratri and Dev Deepawali in Kashi, Shri Krishna Janmotsav and Rangotsav in Braj and Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, through immersive sound, light and colour experiences, rather than static photographs.

He further directed that the 'Gallery of Rivers' depict the faith, culture and folk life surrounding sacred rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Saryu and Ghaghra, while sections such as "Devasur Sangram" should showcase Indian philosophical interpretations of creation, religion and human values.

The chief minister has directed that every artwork, sculpture and architectural element in the upcoming Shivaji museum in Agra should embody the cultural soul of Uttar Pradesh.

He directed that an "Agra Gallery" be developed to highlight the city's architectural and cultural legacy, allowing visitors to experience Mughal architecture, Braj culture and modern Agra.

He also ordered the development of an "Orientation Gallery" to introduce visitors to the museum's vision, Shivaji's life and the socio-cultural milieu of his time.

Each gallery must include thematic and technology-driven presentations that turn visitors into active participants, he said.

About the Navy museum in Lucknow, the chief minister said, "The museum would stand as a living symbol of the Indian Navy's indomitable valour and India's maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean region." The museum, he said, would serve as an important vehicle for bringing this legacy to the people.

During a presentation on the Navy Shaurya Museum project, it was informed that the museum will be designed in the form of a ship, featuring ship railings, porthole-style windows, naval architecture and maritime symbols, the statement said.

The complex will include an interpretation centre, central deck, open-air memorial, thematic walkways, exhibition galleries, fountains and a light-and-sound arena. Its energy-efficient design will emphasise natural light, ventilation and green construction techniques to promote sustainability, it read.

Adityanath emphasised that the museum should not merely serve as a visual display but as an "experience centre" where visitors can engage with history through digital, interactive and immersive technologies.

He directed that exhibits allow visitors to experience naval operations, warfare and technological innovations firsthand and that detailed information on Shivaji's maritime vision and legacy be prominently showcased.

The project is being developed in two key segments, the 'INS Gomati Shaurya Smarak' (Sacred Memorial) and the 'Nausena Shaurya Vatika'.

The INS Gomati (F-21), an indigenous Godavari-class missile frigate that served the Indian Navy for 34 years and took part in operations like Operation Cactus and Operation Parakram, will be preserved and displayed within the complex, enabling citizens and youngsters to witness its heroic legacy up close.

Describing the 'Nausena Shaurya Vatika' as a highlight of the project, he called for its early completion.

A TU-142 aircraft, which served the Navy for 29 years in maritime surveillance and disaster relief, is being installed in the garden, along with a proposed exhibition of the Sea King SK-42B helicopter.

Adityanath said, "The garden will serve as a live experience hub, connecting youth with modern naval operations and technology." The museum complex will also feature a 7D theatre, aircraft carrier landing simulator, warship simulator, submerged Dwarka model, digital water-screen show, marine life aquarium and participatory activities such as "Dress Like Your Heroes." In addition, interactive galleries dedicated to the Navy's gallantry awards, historic missions and indigenous defence innovations will be developed.

He said, "The Navy Shaurya Museum in Lucknow will not only embody the valour of the Indian Navy but also reflect the enduring maritime spirit of India. It will give Uttar Pradesh a proud new identity on the national tourism map."