Navy showcases frontline platforms, combat prowess off Kerala coast

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Wednesday showcased its maritime prowess and multi-domain combat capabilities with an operational demonstration off the Shangumugham coast here.

President Droupadi Murmu is attending this event being held as part of the Navy Day celebrations.

Nineteen major war vessels, including indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, one submarine, four fast intervention boats, and 32 aircraft — fighter jets, surveillance planes and helicopters — are part of the show, a top naval officer said here.

A cascade of applause welcomed INS Vikrant as it sailed across the horizon, and a MiG-29 aircraft took off from its deck. The navy showcased its state-of-the-art frontline frigates and missile corvettes.

The vessels included Kolkata-class destroyer INS Kolkata, INS Imphal, and Nilgiri-class frigate INS Udaygiri. Among the aircraft was MH-60R, which shot flares in the sky to greet the president, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Four Dornier aircraft streaked the sky in 'bomb burst' formation, Hawks, Sea King and Chetak helicopters.

An anti-piracy and hostage rescue operation with insertion of the elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Navy onboard a vessel at sea was simulated.

"The operational demonstration brings together state-of-the-art naval platforms operating in all dimensions, showcasing the naval operation prowess and combat capabilities at sea, in air, under water and on land," Indian Navy spokesperson Capt Vivek Madhwal told PTI here.

Earlier, Murmu was received by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at the technical area of the airport here She was given a guard a honour at the technical area, and simultaneously accorded a ceremonial gun salute by the flagship destroyer INS Kolkata.

The display provided a unique opportunity to the general public to witness various facets of the Indian Navy's multi-domain operations and enhance their maritime awareness, officials said.

The exhibition brought alive the navy's formidable combat capabilities, technological excellence, and operational readiness, while reflecting the nation’s growing maritime strength and self-reliance. PTI KND VN VN