Navy spearheading comprehensive campaign to expand mangrove plantations across coastal belts

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The Indian Navy is spearheading a "phased manner comprehensive campaign" to expand mangrove plantations across coastal belts, engaging leading environmental experts to assess existing plantations and initiate fresh drives, officials said on Thursday.

On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, the Navy reaffirmed its commitment to a cleaner and greener future.

The Navy remains steadfast in its mission to uphold environmental stewardship, working tirelessly to drive sustainability while safeguarding India's rich maritime ecosystem, the defence ministry said.

The theme for World Environment Day 2025 focuses on 'Ending Plastic Pollution Globally'. This year, naval units and establishments nationwide have launched an extensive set of initiatives, driving the transformation towards a cleaner and greener environment, the ministry said in a statement.

"As a force committed to environmental responsibility, the Indian Navy continues to accelerate its shift towards renewable energy and minimise its ecological footprint through sustainable practices. With its Green Initiative Programme gaining momentum, occasions like World Environment Day serve as pivotal milestones to reinforce the Navy's commitment to global environmental efforts," it said.

Further reinforcing the Navy's commitment to coastal preservation, the feasibility of installing floating trash barriers and biodiversity surveys have also been progressed under the aegis of the MoU concluded with The Habitats Trust and HCL Foundation towards rejuvenating the coastal ecosystem, the ministry said.

Tree re-plantation drives have also been initiated to reinforce local ecosystems and contribute to carbon sequestration. Using advanced replantation techniques, trees ranging from two to seven years of age are being carefully relocated to maximize their environmental impact, it said.

As natural barriers against storms, floods, and erosion, mangroves play a critical role in coastal protection.

"The Indian Navy is spearheading a phased manner comprehensive campaign to expand mangrove plantations across coastal belts, engaging leading mangrove experts to assess existing plantations and initiate fresh drives," it added.