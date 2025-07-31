Navy takes delivery of first P17A advanced guided-missile frigate Himgiri from GRSE

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Thursday delivered advanced guided-missile frigate Himgiri to the Indian Navy, an official said.

This was the first of three such warships being built by GRSE under the Indian Navy's Project 17A, the GRSE official said.

On behalf of the Navy, the warship was accepted here by Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command.

These 149-metre-long, 6,670 tonne warships are the largest and the most sophisticated guided-missile frigates built by GRSE, the official said.

The three ships are worth over Rs 21,833.36 crore, he said.

Launched on December 14, 2020, Himgiri is equipped with BrahMos anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles, along with Barak 8 anti-aircraft missiles, representing a major leap in naval strike and defensive capabilities, he said in a statement.

The frigate is capable of anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations, the official said.

Himgiri is the 112th warship built and delivered by the Kolkata-headquartered GRSE, he said. PTI AMR ACD