Navy veteran returns home in Dehradun from Doha; family delighted

Dehradun, Feb 13 (PTI) The family of Saurabh Vashisht, one of the eight Indian Navy veterans freed by Qatar, is delighted on his return. Vashisht's home in Dehradun reverberates with a cheerful noise.

About the phase of uncertainty over his release, the Navy veteran's wife, Mansa Vashisht, told PTI videos, "I cannot explain that in words. It was a very difficult time, full of uncertainty. I stayed in Doha. We could meet there. Of course, for a very short time, but I did not want to give that up." She thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for fulfilling his promise of securing the release of all the eight Navy veterans.

"My happiness is boundless like the sea or the sky," Saurabh Vashisht's mother, Sudesh Vashisht, told PTI Videos.

Saurabh Vashisht himself cannot contain his joy on returning home.

"I was waiting eagerly for this day. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his direct involvement and the benevolence of the Emir of Qatar, which made possible something that was looking impossible. I am overjoyed to be back in the midst of my parents, my wife and children," he said.

His father also expressed similar sentiments.

"When I got the first phone call, I disconnected it. Then the phone rang again in just a few seconds. Before I could say anything, he said he was Saurabh and asked me not to disconnect the call. He said he was calling from Delhi and he had come back with all his colleagues. There was no limit to our joy when we heard this at around 3 am in the morning," the Navy veteran's father said. PTI ALM RC