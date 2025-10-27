Navy's indigenously built SVL 'Ikshak' to be commissioned on Nov 6

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Indian Navy's indigenously built Survey Vessel (Large) 'Ikshak', designed with a dual-role capability to also serve as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief platform, and a hospital ship during emergencies, is set to be commissioned at Kochi on November 6.

Officials on Monday said the ceremony will be presided over by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. With the induction, Ikshak will be the third SVL class vessel in the Navy's fleet.

'Ikshak' is also the first SVL ship with dedicated women-specific accommodation, reflecting the Indian Navy's inclusive and progressive approach towards a future-ready fleet, a Navy spokesperson said.

It is set to be commissioned at Naval Base, Kochi, on November 6, he said.

"Beyond her primary role of hydrographic survey operations, 'Ikshak' is designed with dual-role capability, serving as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) platform and a hospital ship during emergencies," the Navy said.

This commissioning marks a significant milestone in India's pursuit of hydrographic excellence and indigenisation.

As the third ship of her class, its induction underscores the Navy's steadfast commitment to building advanced, state-of-the-art platforms, furthering the momentum of capability enhancement and self-reliance, the official said.

Built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, Kolkata, under the supervision of the Directorate of Ship Production and the Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata), 'Ikshak' embodies over 80 per cent indigenous content, the Navy said.

The vessel stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between GRSE and Indian MSMEs, proudly reflecting the spirit and strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The ship's name, 'Ikshak', meaning 'the guide', aptly symbolises her mission -- to chart the unknown, ensure safe passage for mariners, and strengthen India’s maritime power, it added. PTI KND NSD NSD