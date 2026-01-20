Navy's Republic Day tableau to feature 5th century stitched ship

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade will feature a stitched ship from the fifth century CE, now christened as INSV Kaundinya, and several frontline indigenous platforms including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The Navy's contingent this year will comprise 144 young naval personnel marching shoulder-to-shoulder on the historic Kartavya Path, symbolising it as a progressive and strong maritime force, Navy officials said on Tuesday.

The contingent represents a mini-India, with sailors drawn from various states and Union territories, they said.

With an average age of 25 years, the personnel have been carefully selected from across the Indian Navy and have undergone specialised training of over two months for the parade, the officials said.

The marching contingent will be led by Lt Karan Nagyal as Contingent Commander, with Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari, and Lt Varun Dreveriya serving as Platoon Commanders.

"The Republic Day parade is a spectacle of unity, showcasing the nation's rich cultural heritage, diversity, military prowess, and technological advancements," Lt Nagyal told reporters.

"In keeping with the Indian Navy's vision of being a 'Combat Ready, Cohesive, Aatmanirbhar Force, safeguarding seas for a 'Viksit and Samridhha Bharat', all participating elements in the parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony will reflect the Navy's commitment to national security," he said.

With a history rooted in safeguarding national interests, the Indian Navy's tableau for the parade presents a vivid depiction of the theme of a "Strong Navy for a Strong Nation", he said.

"The tableau will depict a stitched ship from the fifth century CE, Gurab class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udayagiri, a Kalvari-class submarine, and the GSAT-7R (Project Rohini) communication satellite," he said.

Vice Admiral Praveen Nair, Controller Personnel Services, stated that the Navy's participation in the Republic Day parade is not merely a display of military capability, but also reflects its resolve to advance Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance).

He explained that the Navy's tableau, themed 'Anchored in Tradition, Sailing into Self-Reliance and Innovation' is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Samudra Se Samridhi' and depicts the evolution from India's ancient shipbuilding traditions to a future-ready indigenous force.

The naval tableau will also feature a depiction of the circumnavigation route followed by INSV Tarini as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition.

In addition to naval personnel, young cadets from the Sea Cadets Corps, a non-governmental organisation that imparts basic nautical skills to youth in Mumbai, will march alongside the tableau.

The tableau has been conceived and designed by Commander Zubair Siddiqui and Lt Lekshmi K Ravi from the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau. PTI MPB ZMN