Navy''s role not only limited to guarding seas, but also providing economic security: Rajnath Singh

Visakhapatnam, Aug 26 (PTI) Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the geo-strategic situation in the region to the west of the country has the ability to directly influence India's economic development and flagged the role of the Navy as not just limited to protecting the seas but also acting as a major pillar of economic security.

Navy's such role assumes signififance as India's energy requirements such as oil and natural gas depend on the security of the region.

Indirectly referring to the US, he said one country has F-35 (fifth-generation fighter jet) flying in the air while the Indian Navy made "F-35 warship", INS Udaygiri, sails on the sea with "Made in India" technology. INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, both modern stealth frigates, were commissioned by the Indian Navy on Tuesday and Singh participated in the ceremony here.

On the Pahalgam terror attack in which Indian tourists were killed, the Defence minister said the country gave an effective and precise response through 'Operation Sindoor,' a cross-border military offensive targeting terror havens in Pakistan.

After commissioning the two multi-mission stealth frigates, here at the Eastern Naval Command, Singh said India never believes in aggressive expansionism and that the whole world knows that it never attacked any country first.

However, when there is an attack on its security, India knows how to respond.

"The geo-strategic situation here (western region) is such that it also has the ability to directly influence our economic development. Our energy requirements, oil, natural gas, all depend on the security of this region to a great extent. Therefore, the role of the Navy is not only limited to the protection of the sea, but it is also a major pillar of our national economic security," Singh said.

He said the power play going on in the Indian Ocean "frequently alerts us." Here interests of several countries clash. And due to this, there is a need for India to strengthen its maritime preparedness.

"India has always given the message of peace to the world. India never wages war from its side. History shows it. If anyone poses a challenge to the country's peace and security then we know to give a befitting reply and will continue to do so," he asserted.

He further said that it took almost 50 years to make the Navy's Warship Design Bureau 100 ships and hoped that in the coming 25 years, the number would double.

On the two new frigates, Rajnath Singh said the commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri will significantly enhance Indian Navy's strength, reach and resilience.

"Commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri is a dream come true towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. I can say with confidence that both these warships will prove to be a milestone in the country's security," he said.

The two warships are modern and very important systems, he said, adding, that he is confident that they will prove to be a game-changer in very complex and risky operations in the sea.

These warships will not only strengthen the security system, but will also naturally strengthen humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

"I believe that their commissioning in the Indian Navy is a step that will strengthen our neighborhood first and mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth for all in the region, " Singh said.

The commissioning of Himgiri and Udaygiri would not only show the capability of the Indian Navy, but it is also a clear message that India is fully capable of protecting its maritime borders and is ready to react immediately in any situation, the minister said.

The Indian Navy not only guards coastal areas, but also keeps peace and prosperity in the Indian ocean region, he added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the defence sector has been given priority. Hi-tech equipment which only few countries used to possess earlier, India is now designing and manufacturing them, Singh said.

According to him , INS Tamal would be the last foreign-built ship to be inducted in the Indian Navy.

He said the country's armed forces were being strengthened through a futuristic vision.

On the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Rajnath Singh said terrorists killed innocent people after asking their religion.

The attack on our innocent people was a challenge for us, but India gave an effective and precise response through 'Operation Sindoor', he said.

India carried out 'Operation Sindoor' to root out terror infrastructure.

"I want to say that the Operation Sindoor is not over, it is only on pause," the Defence minister said. PTI STH VVK GDK SA