Navy's sail training ship INS Sudarshini embarks on transoceanic expedition

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Indian Navy's sail training ship INS Sudarshini on Tuesday embarked on a ten-month-long transoceanic expedition, during which the vessel will traverse 22,000 nautical miles, and visit 18 ports in 13 countries, officials said.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Southern Naval Command (SNC), Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, flagged off INS Sudarshini from the Kochi naval base, marking the commencement of Lokayan 26 — a long-range sailing expedition.

This "landmark voyage" serves as a powerful symbol of India's maritime endeavour, showcasing the nation's prominence in global maritime activities, a Navy spokesperson said.

The ship was also part of an Operational Demonstration in Thiruvananthapuram in December, held to mark the Navy Day celebrations.

During his interaction with the crew, Vice Admiral Saxena underscored the ship's pivotal role as India's "ambassador at large." He emphasised that the voyage transcends oceans and borders, forging "bridges of friendship" across the globe.

The traditional send-off saw the three-masted barque unfurl her sails to the stirring accompaniment of the naval band, the Navy said.

Over the course of its ten-month deployment, INS Sudarshini will traverse approximately 22,000 nautical miles, visiting 18 ports in 13 countries, officials said.

One of the key highlights of the voyage is the participation of the ship in Escale à Sète in France.

Debuting at one of Europe's premier maritime festivals over March-April, INS Sudarshini will represent India alongside renowned tall ships in the Mediterranean, they said.

Moreover, as part of the USA's 250th Independence Day celebrations in July 2026, the ship will join a grand international flotilla -- Sail 250 at New York — during the International Parade of Sails, the Navy said.

Built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited, INS Sudarshini is a 54-m sail training ship equipped with 20 sails covering a sail area of more than 1,000 square metres, it said.

The vessel offers an unparalleled platform for sea trainees and officer cadets to develop the timeless art of seamanship and navigation guided by wind and waves, the Navy spokesperson said.

As INS Sudarshini sails along ancient trade routes and modern sea lanes, she carries the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, furthering the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

A Lokayan 26 plaque was also unveiled by the FOC-in-C, SNC, during the send-off.