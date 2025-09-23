Navy's second anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft 'Androth' to be commissioned on Oct 6

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Indian Navy's second state-of-the-art anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft 'Androth', equipped with advanced weapon and sensor suites, and modern communication systems, is set to be commissioned by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on October 6, officials said on Tuesday.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., Kolkata, with over "80 per cent indigenous components", the warship is a testament to the government of India's vision of 'Aatmanirbharta' and a shining symbol of country's growing maritime self-reliance.

Constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and the oversight of the Warship Overseeing Team in Kolkata, 'Androth' was handed over to the Indian Navy on September 13.

The commissioning ceremony at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on October 6, will be presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, a Navy spokesperson said.

The event marks the formal induction of the second of the sixteen ASW-SWC ships into the Indian Navy, he said.

The name 'Androth' holds strategic and symbolic significance, derived from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India's commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories, the Navy said.

In its previous avatar, INS Androth (P69) served the nation with distinction for over 27 years before being decommissioned. The commissioning of the new 'Androth' honours the legacy and spirit of her predecessor.

Fitted with advanced weapon and sensor suites, modern communication systems, and waterjet propulsion, 'Androth' is equipped to detect, track, and neutralise underwater threats with precision.

Its cutting-edge capabilities also enable it to undertake maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations, and coastal defence missions across the spectrum of threats, he said.

The commissioning of 'Androth' marks another step forward in strengthening India's maritime security architecture. The ship will not only augment the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities but also reaffirm the nation's resolve to design, develop, and build world-class warships through indigenous efforts, the spokesperson said.

INS Arnala, the first warship in the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft series equipped to conduct subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions and low-intensity maritime operations, was inducted into the Indian Navy in June, the commissioning ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, which was presided over by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. PTI KND ZMN