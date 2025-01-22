Navy's tableau at R-Day parade to feature warships 'Surat', 'Nilgiri', submarine INS Vaghsheer

New Delhi: Indian Navy will showcase its three newly commissioned frontline combatants -- warships INS Surat and INS Nilgiri, and submarine INS Vaghsheer -- in the tableau at the 76th Republic Day Parade on the Kartavya Path in Delhi.

At a press conference held at Kota House on Wednesday, the Navy unveiled a model of the tableau featuring the thematic tagline, 'Atmanirbhar Nausena se Rashtra Nirman' (Nation Building through a Self Reliant Navy).

Officials said the Navy 's mixed marching contingent and a band will also participate in the ceremonial parade.

Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, the Controller Personnel Services, highlighted that the tableau will depict the three platforms commissioned just a week ago in Mumbai, symbolising India's naval prowess and the spirt of 'Atmanirbharta'.

On January 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the three frontline naval combatants to the nation during their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realising India’s vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security, the defence ministry had earlier said.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world.

It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India’s growing expertise in submarine construction and has been jointly constructed with the Naval Group of France, it said.