Navy's VLF station to come up near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) The Navy will set up a Very Low Frequency communication transmission station in Vikarabad district of Telangana, the state government said on Wednesday.

The station would be set up in Damagudem forest area near Puduru of Vikarabad Mandal, it said in a release.

"The Indian Navy has chosen Telangana as a key base. The second VLF (very low frequency) communication transmission station in the country is being set up in Vikarabad district," it said.

INS Kattabomman Radar Station at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu was the first of its kind, the release said.

Meanwhile, a separate release said the Centre has agreed to transfer defence lands to the Telangana government which would be used for constructing a skywalk at Mehdipatnam in the city.

The skywalk has been planned to ease traffic congestion in the area.