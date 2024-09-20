Nawada arson: SHO sent to police lines for failing in intelligence gathering

Patna, Sep 20 (PTI) Two days after 34 houses, mostly belonging to members of SC/ST communities, were torched in Bihar’s Nawada district, the state government on Friday took action against the SHO of the local police station for his alleged failure in ‘intelligence gathering’, officials said.

The station house officer (SHO) of the Muffasil Police Station was sent to police lines and he is also facing disciplinary proceedings.

The houses in Manjhi Tola area were set on fire by a group of people on Wednesday evening. The police have so far arrested a total of 15 people, including prime accused Nandu Paswan.

An FIR has been registered against a total of 28 people in connection with the case.

"Nilesh Kumar, the SHO of the Mufassil Police station, has been sent to police lines for his failure in intelligence gathering. Intelligence gathering is a crucial component of policing. He was also instructed to explain his point of view over the incident,” Nawada SP Abhinav Dhiman said.

The SHO was given a week to submit his reply.

“If his reply is not satisfactory, disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against him,” Dhiman told reporters.

The matter is being examined and if laxity on the part of other police personnel is found, action will be initiated against them also, said the SP.

He said the situation is now under control in Manjhi Tola where adequate police personnel were deployed.

“A manhunt has been launched to nab other absconding accused in the case”, he said.

The police recovered three country-made pistols, several live and spent cartridges and six motorbikes from the possession of the arrested people, he said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday instructed the ADG (Law and Order) to monitor the probe on-site and directed the police to apprehend all suspects as quickly as possible.

Investigations indicated that a land dispute may have triggered the violence in Manjhi Tola on Wednesday evening. Of the 34 houses torched, 21 were completely destroyed.

"We are providing relief materials, including food packets and drinking water, to those displaced. Temporary tents have been set up for the victims. The district administration has also paid Rs 1 lakh relief to each family whose houses were torched," the SP said.