Nawal Bajaj appointed as Maharashtra ATS chief

Mumbai, June 19 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Nawal Bajaj was on Wednesday appointed as head of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police.

The post of Maharashtra ATS chief was vacant for the last three months after Sadanand Date's appointment as Director General, National Investigation Agency.

Bajaj was being appointed as Additional Director General, ATS, the state home department's order said.

A 1995-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, he was on central deputation as joint director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, and dealing with the coal scam cases, among others, before repatriation to the parent cadre.

In the past, he has served as Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) as well as Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) in Mumbai.