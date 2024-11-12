Naxal arrested in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Patna, Nov 12 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested a woman Naxal in Lakhisarai district, an official statement said.

The red rebel, arrested from Piri Bazar area, was identified as Panchu Koda, a resident of Jamui district.

"Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the STF conducted a search at a premises in Piri Bazar area and arrested Panchu Koda. She was wanted for her alleged role in violent incidents against security personnel in Munger and Lakhisarai districts," the statement issued by the STF said.

"She was also wanted by the police in several cases pertaining to Arms Act in Munger and Lakhisarai districts. Further interrogation is on," it added.

In a separate incident, a person wanted in murder and Arms Act cases and carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested in Madhepura district on Tuesday.

Mohd Pervez alias Manta, carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested by the STF from Puraini area of Madhepura on Tuesday.

Manta, a resident of Madhepura, was wanted by the police in several murder and Arms Act cases, the statement added. PTI PKD ACD