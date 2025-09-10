Naxal arrested in Jharkhand

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Sep 10 (PTI) A Naxal belonging to the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) outfit was arrested in Lohardaga district on Wednesday, police said.

The red rebel, identified as Kaleshwar Kherwar, was evading arrest since an encounter with security personnel a couple of months ago, a senior police officer said.

During a search operation, police nabbed him in Brahmadiha village in Sadar police station area.

A mobile phone and JJMP leaflets were seized from his possession.