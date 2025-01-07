Naxal attack: Slain jawan planned to marry, build house in his village

Dantewada, Jan 7 (PTI) He planned to get married and build a house at his village this year, constable Subarnath Yadav told his friends as they celebrated his birthday on January 3.

Advertisment

Three days later, Yadav (23), serving with Bastar Fighters, a unit of Chhattisgarh Police, died when Naxalites carried out the blast of an Improvised Explosive Device in the state's Bijapur district.

He was among the eight police personnel who were killed, along with the civilian driver of their vehicle, as they were returning from an operation.

Yadav had joined the police force in 2022 to fulfill his dreams of wearing the uniform and serving his motherland but his career was cut short, said his friend Manmohan Yadav.

Advertisment

His village Chhote Tumnar is 25 km from the Dantewada district headquarters.

"On January 3, we celebrated his birthday. He left while the celebration was underway, saying he had to go out for (anti-Naxalite) operation," said Manmohan.

"He said he was planning to get married this year and will start looking for a girl. He also had plans to build a house this year." Yadav's mother and three sisters are in shock, Manmohan said, adding that Subarnath was the sole breadwinner of the family as his father had died a long ago.

Advertisment

Subarnath's uncle said he spoke to his nephew last on his birthday, to wish him.

He said he would visit home after returning from the operation, the grieving uncle said.

At Gumalnar village, also in Dantewada district, relatives were seen consoling the family members of Sudarshan Vetti, another Bastar Fighters jawan who died in the blast.

Advertisment

Vetti, in his early twenties, had got married in 2023, a year after joining the police force, and the couple has a two-month-old son.

"I want them (assailants) to meet the same fate," said his wife, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

The government should seriously think about how to eliminate Naxalism from Bastar, she added.

Advertisment

Vetti's uncle Ram Vetti said Sudarshan was part of several anti-Naxalite operations including the one in Thulthuli on Dantewada-Narayanpur border in October 2024 where 31 Naxalites were killed.

A large number of locals took part in the last rites of the two jawans at their respective villages, chanting `Bharat Mata ki Jai' and `Shaheed Jawan Amar Rahe'.

Bastar Fighters is a Chhattisgarh police unit which mainly consists of recruits from the local tribal community. PTI COR TKP KRK