Naxal attack suspect dies in police custody in Chhattisgarh; probe on

Dantewada, Jan 28 (PTI) A suspect in a big Naxal attack died a few hours after he was taken into custody by police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a senior official said on Sunday.

Podia Madvi (40) was taken into custody at 5 pm on Saturday for interrogation in connection with the Aranpur IED (improvised explosive device) blast in April last year that killed ten police personnel and a civilian driver, he said.

“Suddenly, Madvi suffered fits. Police shifted him to the district hospital, where he died at around 00:30 hrs on Sunday,” he said.

Prima facie, it seems that he died due to the seizure, but the exact cause of the death will be known after the arrival of the autopsy report, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered and a probe is being conducted by a judicial magistrate into the incident, he added.

On April 26 last year, ten police personnel and a driver were killed after Naxals blew up an MUV, which was part of a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel in the Aranpur police station area of the district. PTI COR TKP NR