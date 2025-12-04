Sukma: A security camp has been set up on a remote hill in Gogunda village, a strategically important location in the Naxalite-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, to address the security vacuum and facilitate development works, police said on Thursday.

The camp was jointly set up by District Police Force, District Reserve Guard and 74th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) atop the hill where neither road nor basic foot track existed, a police official said.

"The terrain posed extreme challenges as the steep hill, dense forests and natural obstacles made access nearly impossible. Security forces first had to carve out a motorable path by cutting through the mountain, a dangerous and highly demanding task that took several days of continuous effort," he said.

After the route was prepared, essential construction material, structural equipment and security resources were transported to the hilltop in order to set up the camp, he said.

"Established with the aim of benefiting villagers under the 'Niyad Nella Nar' scheme of the state government, the camp will play a key role in area domination, securing development works, improving coordination with villagers and intensifying anti-Naxal operations in previously inaccessible zones," he said.

During the camp establishment, one CRPF jawan and one woman constable of Sukma District Police were injured in separate IED blasts carried out by Naxalites, he said.

Both are undergoing treatment at a higher medical facility and are reported to be in stable condition, the official added.

"Police are committed to ensuring security and development in every village. The establishment of the Gogunda camp reflects our determination, and we will continue to strengthen security mechanisms in remote and difficult areas. The residents of Gogunda, situated on a hill inaccessible from all four directions, now have access to a road which was constructed during the establishment of the camp," Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

With the establishment of the new camp, the base area of Darbha division of the Maoists was also destroyed, the SP said, adding 21 new camps have been established by the security forces in Sukma district since January 2024.

These new camps have accelerated the Naxal elimination process, as a result of which 587 ultras have surrendered, 68 have been killed and 450 arrested during this period in separate operations, Chavan pointed out.

The newly established camp was inspected on Wednesday by Shalin, Inspector General, CRPF, Chhattisgarh Sector.

"He reviewed the camp's security arrangements, operational preparedness, communication setup and the ongoing anti-Naxal operations. Interacting with CRPF and district police personnel, the IG appreciated their courage and high morale. He said the new camp would serve as a protective shield for the region while strengthening the sense of security among villagers," an official statement informed.

It said CRPF Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Anand Singh Rajpurohit, Sukma SP Kiran Chavan, CRPF's 74th BN Commandant Himanshu Pandey and other senior officers were present during Shalin's inspection.