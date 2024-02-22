Naxal camp busted after two encounters along Bijapur-Dantewada border

Bijapur, Feb 22 (PTI) A Naxalite camp on the Bijapur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh was busted by security forces following two encounters with the ultras, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was part of an anti-Naxal operation launched by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Bijapur and Dantewada, Special Task Force (STF) and 202nd battalion of CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) on Tuesday, an official said.

The operation was launched following a tip off about the presence of 70-80 Naxalites of 'Gangalur area committee' of the outlawed CPI(Maoist) in the hills of Pidiya and Itawar villages on the Bijapur-Dantewada border, said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

"Sensing the presence of the patrolling team, the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire near Itawar village on Wednesday. They fled after security forces retaliated. Another gun battle took place near the jungle of Lendra-Korcholi villages when the security forces were returning," the SP said.

He said a Maoist camp was busted and items like uniforms, a solar plate, medicines etc were recovered.

Blood stains at the spot suggest some Naxalites were injured in the gun battle but it seems their colleagues managed to take them away from the area, he added.