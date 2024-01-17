Naxal camps destroyed, huge caches of arms recovered in Maha-Chhattisgarh border area

Kanker, Jan 17 (PTI) Security forces have destroyed Naxal camps and weapon manufacturing units, and seized huge caches of arms in the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border area over the last five days, police said here on Wednesday.

Four Naxals were also arrested during the operation which was part of Operation Surya-Shakti undertaken by security forces, an official said.

A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Kanker and Narayanpur districts, Special Task Force (STF) (all state police units) and the Border Security Force (BSF) launched the operation on January 12 following inputs about the presence of Maoists of Maad and North Bastar Divisions in Kanker, Narayanpur and Maharashtra's Gadchiroli districts, he said.

Skirmishes broke out between the security forces and Naxals at several places, and the security personnel recovered a large amount of materials dumped by the Naxals while fleeing, the police official added.

A makeshift Naxal unit which manufactured Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs) was demolished during the operation.

A Bipod Grenade Launcher, 14 BGL shells, two air rifles, two muzzle-loading weapons, three INSAS magazines, a telescope, two generators, Maoist uniforms and food materials in huge quantity were also recovered, said the official.

An encounter took place between security forces and Naxals near the hill of Takameta village in Narayanpur district on January 14, while another gunfight took place in the hills between Takilkot and Binagunda villages of Kanker district on January 16, he added.

After the skirmish, the security forces arrested Aaitu Ram Nuruti (26), Manoj Hichami (22), Suresh Nuruti (25) and Budhu Ram Padda (25), the official said. PTI COR KRK