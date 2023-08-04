Naxal couple surrenders in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh

Sukma, Aug 4 (PTI) A Naxal couple, with the wife carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, an official said.

Muchaki Bhima and his wife Muchaki Galle turned themselves in before officials of the Central Reserve Police Force and local police, citing disappointment with the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, district Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavhan said.

Muchika Bhima was the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS) member while Muchaki Galle headed the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS) which functions under the Katekalyan Area Committee of the Naxals, he added.

Galle carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, the SP said.

They were involved in several incidents of Naxal violence in the last four-five years, Chavhan said.

The couple will be provided facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, he said. PTI COR KRK