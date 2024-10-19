Naxal couple with cumulative bounty of Rs 8 lakh lays down arms in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Oct 19 (PTI) A Naxalite couple with a cumulative bounty of Rs 8 lakh on their heads surrendered on Saturday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a police official said.

Advertisment

The official identified them as Asin Rajaram Kumar (37) alias Anil and his wife Anju Sulya Jale (28) alias Soniya.

"Kumar was area committee member of the Maoists' press team in Odisha. He is a resident of Narwana in Haryana and was staying under assumed identity in an area near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. Jale, a resident of Gadchiroli, was also part of the same press team in the eastern state and was staying in HP," the official said.

"They surrendered in front of officials of Gadchiroli police and CRPF. Kumar has worked for the Jagrut Chatra Morcha and was recruited in the Maad area press team in 2006. He was living in HP under a fake name since 2018 along with Jale. The couple has two encounter cases registered against his name," he said.

Advertisment

Jale was an aide to Naxal "commander" Dinkar from 2007 and also worked as a teacher at the Maoists' 'janatana sarkar school' in Ghamandi village in Maad, the official added.

"Kumar had a reward of Rs 6 lakh against his name, while the bounty on Jale was Rs 2 lakh. As part of the Maharashtra government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, they will get Rs 11 lakh in total. Kumar will get Rs 5 lakh, Jale Rs 4.5 lakh, while Rs 1.5 lakh will be given as additional assistance since the surrendered persons are a couple," the official said. PTI COR CLS BNM