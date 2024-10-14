Naxal couple with Rs 10 lakh bounty surrenders before security forces in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Oct 14 (PTI) A Naxalite couple carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh surrendered before the security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, an official said.

Varun Raja Muchaki alias Unga (27) and Roshani Vijya Wachami (24) turned themselves in before police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a release issued by the office of the superintendent of police said.

Unga was the commander of the Bhamragadh LOS, and Wachami was a member of the Bhamragadh LOS, it said.

According to police, Unga has 15 offences in his name, of which 10 are encounters, and he carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh. Wachami has 23 cases to her name, including 13 encounters and a reward of Rs 2 lakh.

The couple will receive Rs 11.5 lakh as per the government's rehabilitation policy, it was stated.

At least 27 hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police since 2022 due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations, police said.