Naxal couple with Rs 7 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada, Aug 14 (PTI) A Naxalite couple, carrying a collective reward of Rs 7 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

Bheema alias Pavan Madvi (28) and his wife Vimla Madkam (25) turned themselves in before senior police officials in Dantewada on Tuesday, citing disappointment with "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology, said Dantewada superintendent of police Gaurav Rai.

The duo was impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive for Naxals under the 'Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) campaign, he said.

Pavan Madvi had been an active member of the Malanger area committee of Maoists for the last 10 years and was carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty for his alleged involvement in attacking police teams and triggering IED blasts.

Madvi's wife Vimla was a member of platoon no. 31 of Maoists carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, Rai added.

Pavan and Vimla each were provided Rs 25,000 assistance. They will be rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, he said.

The couple's surrender increased the number of Naxals laying down arms in Dantewada district since June 2020 to 861, including 193 carrying bounties, under the 'Lon Varratu' campaign. PTI Cor TKP NSK