Naxal couple with total bounty of Rs 7 lakh surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham

Kawardha, Apr 24 (PTI) A Naxalite couple carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 7 lakh on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Thursday, a police official said.

Ramesh alias Atam Guddu (29) and his wife Savita alias Lachhi Oyam (21) laid down arms in Kawardha town, the headquarter of the district, citing internal tussles in the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), the inhuman ideology of the movement and harsh forest life, the official informed.

"They were active in MMC (Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh) zone of Maoists. Ramesh was a member of platoon no. 1 and Gondia (Maharashtra)-Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh)-Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh)- GRB division committee of Maoists. Savita was part of the Tanda area committee. Ramesh and Savita were carrying bounties of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively," he said.

"They were involved in Naxal activities for the last eight years in the MMC zone. In 2019, Ramesh had sustained injuries in an encounter in Bhoramdeo police station area," he added.

As per police, Naxalites have been making efforts since 2017-18 to set up their new base in the tri-junction forest of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MMC- zone) , which comprises areas of Balaghat (MP), Gondia (Maharashtra) as well as Rajnandgaon, Mungeli and Kabirdham districts in Chhattisgarh.

"The two surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 25,000 each. They will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy," the official added. PTI COR TKP BNM