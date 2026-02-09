Naxal dump unearthed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, 65 BGL cells seized

Sukma, Feb 9 (PTI) A Naxal dump was unearthed on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, leading to the recovery of 65 Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) cells, a police official said.

The operation was conducted by a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police in the forested hills near Raigudem village following a tip off about the presence of the ultras, he said.

"We recovered 65 Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) cells and two waist pouch bags," the official said.