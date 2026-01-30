Naxal dump unearthed in Gondia; AK47, SLRs, explosives and ammunition found

Gondia, Jan 30 (PTI) A huge cache of weapons, including an AK47 and two SLR rifles, was recovered after a Naxal dump was unearthed in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a police official said on Friday.The operation to uncover such dumps began after several Naxalites, including hardcore ultra Anant alias Vikas Navjyot Nagpure, had laid down arms on November 28 and December 13 last year, he said.

"On the basis of the information given by these surrendered Naxalites, we launched search operations in the remote Takezhari-Bewartola Dam forest area under Murukutdoh Base Camp. We recovered one AK 47, 2 SLR rifles, one 45 Colt automotive pistol, one 12 bore rifle, Claymore mine, AK47 magazine, SLR magazine, Insas magazine, 187 SLR rounds, 58 AK 47 rounds as well as detonators, explosives, walkie-talkie set," he said.

The operation was carried out by local police and C-60 commandos under the guidance of DIG Ankit Goyal (Gadchiroli Range) and SP Gorakh Bhamre (Gondia), he said. PTI COR BNM