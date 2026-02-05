Naxal killed, C-60 commando injured in encounter in Gadchiroli; two Maoist camps destroyed

Gadchiroli, Feb 5 (PTI) One Naxalite was gunned down by police in an encounter underway for the past 24 hours in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, while a C-60 commando was injured, an official said on Thursday.

The operation involving 14 C-60 units under SDPO Bhamragd began near Phodewada village on Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border after specific intelligence was received on Tuesday evening about the presence of ultras of company number 10 of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), the official said.

"An exchange of fire took place on Wednesday, resulting in two Naxalite camps being busted. It led to recovery of Naxal belongings, though the ultras could not be traced due to hostile terrain and dense forest. On Thursday morning, an additional four C-60 units and one unit of QAT of the CRPF were reinforced to the existing cordon," he said.

An encounter has been underway since this morning, with the body of one ultra being recovered along with an AK47 rifle and a self-loading rifle (SLR), the official informed.

"The slain Naxal is yet to be identified. Chances of more Maoists being injured or killed is being ascertained. A C-60 jawan received a bullet injury late this evening and the process of evacuating him is in progress. More details will be had when the encounter and search operation end," the official said. PTI COR CLS BNM