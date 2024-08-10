Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada, Aug 10 (PTI) A Naxalite was gunned down by security forces in forests of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

The exchange of fire took place in the forests near the Ikeli, Nelgoda and Tumnar villages under the Gidam police station limits when District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of state police, were conducting an anti-Naxal operation following inputs about the presence of armed Maoists, a senior police officer said.

Following the gunfight, the body of a male Naxal, a weapon, and Maoist material were recovered from the site, he added.

Prima facie, the slain Naxal was the platoon number 16 member. His identity is being established, the officer added.

A search operation was still underway in the area, he said.

With the latest incident, the number of Naxals gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year rose to 143, police said.